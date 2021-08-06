Landlord/Tenant Disagreements: Reaching a Resolution Through ADR

Eloundis Daniel, 43, would have been homeless about a year ago, if not for the eviction moratoria that prevented her from being removed from her home for nonpayment of rent. However, on Aug. 2, two days after a moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expired, there was nothing stopping the judge at Center Township Small Claims Court from telling her she must move out of her current residence by Aug. 10, or she would be evicted. In fact, she could have been given less time, but she got lucky and received a little over a week.