Youngstown, OH

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics to host open house at Youngstown campus

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
 5 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host a public open house at 11 a.m. Saturday at its Youngstown campus, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE. “We are incredibly happy to resume our tradition of introducing potential students to PIA and providing our employers with the opportunity to share information about the positions for which they are recruiting,” Suzanne Markle, president and CEO of PIA, said in a news release.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

