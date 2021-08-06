Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics to host open house at Youngstown campus

Michael Drenski grew up in Trumbull County. At 24, he graduated from Youngstown State with a bachelor’s degree in physics. Because of a lack of opportunity here, he left. His next step was attending grad school in New Orleans at Tulane University. A lot of the work he and his colleagues had been doing in the energy tech sector attracted a great deal of attention from the chemical industry. After graduating, he co-founded and led a university research center.