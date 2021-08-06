Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics to host open house at Youngstown campus
YOUNGSTOWN — Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host a public open house at 11 a.m. Saturday at its Youngstown campus, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE. “We are incredibly happy to resume our tradition of introducing potential students to PIA and providing our employers with the opportunity to share information about the positions for which they are recruiting,” Suzanne Markle, president and CEO of PIA, said in a news release.www.mahoningmatters.com
