Not A Fox Fuses Electronic and Pop on ‘Memories’
After debuting an enthralling music video for his “Any Better,” Not A Fox returns with his second single of 2021, “Memories.” A compelling blend of dance infused pop and alternative instrumentation, Not A Fox creates emotional soundscapes in his latest. Radio-ready verses lead way to an electronic-infused drop, as Not A Fox carries the lush composition with heartfelt lyricism. Fusing punchy percussion with an out-of-this-world vocal performance, “Memories” is a treat for all ears.www.edmsauce.com
