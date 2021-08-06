Not A Fox Fuses Electronic and Pop on ‘Memories’

Thomas Xavier is back at it, and we couldn’t be happier. In the past, we’ve covered a few of his tracks such as ‘Go To Church‘, ‘Ballin‘, and most recently ‘Can’t Stop Me‘. If you haven’t listened to these, I highly recommend that you do, as they do well to establish the Thomas Xavier sound. Through his music, his personality as well as his taste is palpable. Continuing this trend is his newest track, titled ‘Make That Kitty Purr‘. If this is your introduction to Thomas, you’re in for a treat.