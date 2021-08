When Olivia O’Brien’s ‘i hate u, i love u’ launched her into the spotlight aged 16, she had no idea who she was as an artist. First discovered by American singer and rapper Gnash, who came across O’Brien covering one of his tracks online, O’Brien later went to Los Angeles so they could record together. The result of this session was the piano-led ‘i hate u, i love u’, O’Brien’s first ever release. After becoming a global hit – being certified platinum in both the UK and the US – it propelled her into a music career that’s seen her collaborate with Tinashe and G-Eazy, sign a record deal and release her debut album ‘Was It Even Real?’ in 2019.