The ‘white terror’ is sweeping through Hong Kong
Steve Vines witnessed the arc of change in Hong Kong over the past 35 years. A veteran broadcaster for Radio Television Hong Kong, he hosted an English-language politics program, “The Pulse.” Among many changes in his time was the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, which promised to protect the territory’s traditions of free markets, self-governance and rule of law. Mr. Vines hoped China would keep its promise, but he now has fled Hong Kong, warning of the “white terror” of China’s rule.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0