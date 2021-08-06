Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

Teagan O’Dell Hits 1:01.62 Prelims 100 Back, #15 All-Time for 13-14 Girls

By Spencer Penland
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLCM (50m) Meet Website (USA Swimming) Live Stream (USA Swimming) 14-year-old Teagan O’Dell of Irvine Novaquatics continues to have an incredible meet, racing head-to-head against Elmbrook Swim Club 15-year-old Maggie Wanezek in prelims of the women’s 100 back this morning. O’Dell clocked another lifetime best, swimming a 1:01.62. Her previous best was 1:01.88, which she had swum in late June of this year, approximately 6 weeks ago.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Swimming#Prelims#Irvine August 3#Aquatics Center#Nova#Un Ia#Irvine Novaquatics#Elmbrook Swim Club#Teagan O Dell 8 6 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy