Teagan O’Dell Hits 1:01.62 Prelims 100 Back, #15 All-Time for 13-14 Girls
LCM (50m) Meet Website (USA Swimming) Live Stream (USA Swimming) 14-year-old Teagan O’Dell of Irvine Novaquatics continues to have an incredible meet, racing head-to-head against Elmbrook Swim Club 15-year-old Maggie Wanezek in prelims of the women’s 100 back this morning. O’Dell clocked another lifetime best, swimming a 1:01.62. Her previous best was 1:01.88, which she had swum in late June of this year, approximately 6 weeks ago.swimswam.com
