Placer County, CA

Placer Wine Trail Grape Days of Summer 2021

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrape Days of Summer is an annual Placer Wine Trail 2-day open-house event hosted by Placer County Vintners Association (PCVA). Enjoy wine tasting and food at every winery, music (at some locations), and educational experiences at participating wineries along the trail. Guests can learn about local agriculture and winemaking, combined with a unique and educational experience. Learn about winemaking techniques, equipment, grapes, farming, and more!

