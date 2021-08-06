Nier Reincarnation could be the gacha game of the year – Hands-on impressions

To say that a lot is riding on Halo Infinite’s success is an understatement. Some fans have fallen out of love with the series since the Bungie days and, while Halo 5’s multiplayer is strong, there’s still a feeling that 343 has strayed too far from Halo’s arena-shooter identity to compete with the Call of Duty’s or Battlefields of the current day. However, after this weekend’s technical test, it is my pleasure to report that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is shaping up to be the true fresh-yet-familiar iteration of Halo that I, along with 343, have been looking for this whole time.