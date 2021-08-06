Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nier Reincarnation could be the gacha game of the year – Hands-on impressions

By Wren Romero
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNier Reincarnation, the latest game from game development auteur Yoko Taro, is a portable RPG par excellence, equally brilliant as an entry in an eccentric triple-A RPG franchise and as an embodiment of the austere, elegant, at times unsettling aesthetics of the modern smartphone. In an age where unlimited data on a premium device is a status symbol, and the ability to go somewhere with that device is a sign of class, Nier Reincarnation asks who, if anyone, can be free when everything and everyone was made for a purpose?

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Taro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gacha Game#Game Mechanics#Mobile Devices#Gaming#Exploration Exploration#Jrpg#Combat Combat#Psp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesCollider

‘NieR Reincarnation’ Developers Claim the Mobile Game Matches the Console Games' Quality

NieR Reincarnation was finally been released worldwide yesterday on iOS and Android, Square Enix's first attempt at creating a mobile game. Mobile games can sometimes have a stigma around them, especially for Western audiences. This is something that the game's creators fully understand, which is why they made it clear that they believe that Reincarnation has the same high quality as the series' console outings.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Nier Reincarnation tier list and how to reroll

Nier Reincarnation is a story-driven mobile RPG that’s set in the world of Yoko Taro’s Nier. The game originally launched in Japan back in February, and since then, English-speaking fans have been patiently waiting for a Western release. Now that it’s here, you’re going to want to which of the characters is best.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Tribes Of Midgard could be the second smash hit co-op viking game this year

Yet another viking adventure has set sail to some strong tail winds, proving that folks are still plenty hungry for more Norse adventures. Action slash 'em up, Tribes Of Midgard just launched yesterday and is already seeing concurrent viking numbers that rival the early days of explosive early access viking hit Valheim earlier this year. We could have another lodestone on our hands, judging by the 25,000 players already jumping in just on PC.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Nier Reincarnation: The complete Reroll guide and tips

Nier Reincarnation is a highly-acclaimed RPG, which is set in the hollow Nier and Drakengard universe. The game was first released on the JP server in February 2021 and has been developed by Appilbot along with Square Enix. The game features the rich lore and mechanics of the original Nier Series. This game, in particular, is a sequel to Nier Automata. In this Nier Reincarnation Reroll Guide, we will give you the initial tips for rerolling on both Android and iOS.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

PlayStation Now games for August: Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, Undertale

An eclectic mix of compelling titles await PlayStation Now members this month*. Nier: Automata promises compelling story and blistering RPG action in a far-flung future as combat androids take on a mechanical threat. Sci-fi style Ghostrunner challenges you to master its potent combination of unforgiving but ever thrilling parkour and one-hit-kill mechanics. Meanwhile, Undertale takes a nonviolent approach to traditional dungeon crawling. All are must plays, and all three are available to play from tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to increase weapon abilities in Nier Reincarnation

In order to get the absolute strongest team possible in Nier Reincarnation, you’ll need to improve your weapons using each of four methods: Enhance, Skill, Ascend, and Evolve. To learn how to do each, we’re going to go over an example with images. How to see the Weapons improvement menu.
Video GamesSiliconera

NieR Reincarnation Soundtrack CD Will Appear in August

People everywhere will have a chance to hear the NieR Reincarnation soundtrack without having to download the game. Square Enix is now taking pre-orders for the CD. The album first appeared in Japan back in April 2021, at the same time a NieR Replicant one launched. In North America, people will be able to get it on August 12, 2021. (Though Square Enix did list that date as “approximate.”) It will cost $29.99.
Video GamesIGN

Nier Reincarnation: Flickers of Light - Official New Chapter Trailer

Check out the trailer for Nier Reincarnation's new chapter, Flickers of Light, releasing on August 10, 2021. Nier Reincarnation is an RPG that takes place in the same universe as Nier and Nier: Automata. It's the first mobile game in the Nier series, and it's available to play on Android via the Google Play Store and iOS via the AppStore.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Halo Infinite Technical Test Hands-on Impressions

To say that a lot is riding on Halo Infinite’s success is an understatement. Some fans have fallen out of love with the series since the Bungie days and, while Halo 5’s multiplayer is strong, there’s still a feeling that 343 has strayed too far from Halo’s arena-shooter identity to compete with the Call of Duty’s or Battlefields of the current day. However, after this weekend’s technical test, it is my pleasure to report that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is shaping up to be the true fresh-yet-familiar iteration of Halo that I, along with 343, have been looking for this whole time.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Back 4 Blood preview — Hands-on first impressions

Let’s be honest, whether Back 4 Blood would be fun or not was never in doubt. The team behind Left 4 Dead has returned to the roots so many other developers have tried and failed to copy since the release of the acclaimed 2008 survival horror. Turtle Rock, now an independent studio after being shut down by Valve, knows what it’s doing, and fans of this genre are in for a treat.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When is Iron Harvest coming to consoles?

Top-down strategy games are hard to come by on PlayStation and Xbox systems, so it’s always a surprise to get a game like Iron Harvest on these controller-based platforms. The mouse and keyboard are obviously the preferred methods to play this genre, but with Iron Harvest’s console ports, the game will be more accessible for those who like to sit back on the couch. Developer King Art Games has announced the release window for Iron Harvest, and it’s soon.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Steam Deck Hands-On: PC Gaming in My Hands

Less than a month ago, Valve announced the Steam Deck, its AMD Zen 2-based take on portable PC gaming. The next day, pre-orders opened, making all of Steam, the company's launcher and game distribution store creak under the load, signalling vast interest in the Steam Deck, as it was swiftly backordered to Q2 2022. We had the opportunity to go hands-on with the handheld at Valve's headquarters in Bellevue, Washington to see what you'll get before you need to finalize that reservation when the device starts shipping this December.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Seems the Valve Steam Deck has been impressing people with some hands-on time

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. From what's been shown, I'm pretty glad our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy