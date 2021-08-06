Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, VA

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry: Way More Than A Country Song

By Ben Mackin
wydaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN — The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is a lot of things to a lot of people. For fans of classic country music, they probably think of the song most notably recorded by Tanya Tucker in 1972. With a title like “Jamestown Ferry” one might assume the song would be filled with references to the ferry and the surrounding area. No such luck. Tanya just laments that her lover left her by way of the ferry, over and over again for 10 verses. Frankly, she is better off without him.

wydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Pocahontas, VA
City
Jamestown, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
City
Surry, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Powhatan
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Hampton Roads#Automobile#Vdot#Commonwealth#The U S Coast Guard#Uscg#Cpr#The Jamestown Ferry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Scotland
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
TV & VideosABC News

'Jeopardy!' names Mike Richards as new permanent host

Nearly a year after Alex Trebek's death, "Jeopardy!" finally has a new permanent host. Executive producer Mike Richards, who guest hosted this year from Feb. 22 through March 5, will take over the reigns as host beginning at the start of the show's 38th season later this year. "I am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy