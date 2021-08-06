Jamestown-Scotland Ferry: Way More Than A Country Song

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry is a lot of things to a lot of people. For fans of classic country music, they probably think of the song most notably recorded by Tanya Tucker in 1972. With a title like “Jamestown Ferry” one might assume the song would be filled with references to the ferry and the surrounding area. No such luck. Tanya just laments that her lover left her by way of the ferry, over and over again for 10 verses. Frankly, she is better off without him.