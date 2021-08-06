LIVE Show! Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers | The Markcast Episode 52 – CFL Is Back!
We went LIVE with Football Canada President Jim Mullin after the CFL 2021 kickoff game featuring the Hamilton Tiger-Cats taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Markcast is celebrating its one-year anniversary of covering CFL, XFL and other alt-football news by going live, providing instant reactions and analysis of the Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers game, and taking live feedback and questions/comments from our viewers!xflnewshub.com
