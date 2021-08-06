Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

LIVE Show! Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers | The Markcast Episode 52 – CFL Is Back!

By Reid Johnson
xflnewshub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe went LIVE with Football Canada President Jim Mullin after the CFL 2021 kickoff game featuring the Hamilton Tiger-Cats taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Markcast is celebrating its one-year anniversary of covering CFL, XFL and other alt-football news by going live, providing instant reactions and analysis of the Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers game, and taking live feedback and questions/comments from our viewers!

xflnewshub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg Blue Bombers#Live Show#In The Future#Cfl#Football Canada#Markcast#Cfl#Xfl News#Usfl News#Twitter#Instagram#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsbluebombers.com

Blue Bombers transactions

WINNIPEG, MB., July 30, 2021 – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today the following transactions. The following players have been released from the roster:. National running back Kyle Borsa (returning to school) American defensive back Jamalcolm Liggins. American defensive back Terrence Alexander. American defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots. American receiver Deontez...
NFLSportsnet.ca

CFL West Division preview: Blue Bombers look to repeat after long layoff

This week will be a memorable one for Canadian football fans as their patience will finally, finally be rewarded — the CFL regular season is set to kick off on Aug. 5. Even if this season will be different from past years with only 14 games on the schedule, no pre-season and the Grey Cup being played in December, none of that will take away from the anticipation. Let’s just say the excitement for the first rouge will be justified.
SportsGwinnett Daily Post

Tiger-Cats, Blue Bombers battle in 2019 Grey Cup rematch

Jeremiah Masoli will be Hamilton's starting quarterback as the Tiger-Cats visit the reigning Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday to kick off the 2021 CFL season. Masoli edged Dane Evans for the honor, and the former couldn't have been more appreciative as the league returns following a one-year...
NFLSportsnet.ca

CFL East Division preview: Can anyone challenge the Tiger-Cats?

This week will be a memorable one for Canadian football fans as their patience will finally, finally be rewarded. The CFL regular season will kick off on Aug. 5 with a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will finally get to raise their banner in front of fans when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
WorldSportsnet.ca

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats in front of packed crowd at CFL season opener

WINNIPEG -- Kenny Lawler may have caught two touchdown passes, but running back Brady Oliveira felt he really scored big after the Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 19-6 Thursday in the 2021 CFL season-opener. Filling in for fellow Winnipeg native and injured star Andrew Harris (calf), Oliveira turned heads...
Sportsbluebombers.com

Game Recap | Winnipeg 19 Hamilton 6

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers christened the 2021 Canadian Football League season with a not-so subtle reminder to all the oddsmakers, the doubters and naysayers out there. Some 620 days since winning the 2019 Grey Cup, the Bombers once again flashed all the characteristics of a championship squad in a dominant 19-6 win over a Hamilton Tiger-Cats in front of 29,376 rabid faithful on an absolutely wonderful night at IG Field. The win was reminiscent of the last meeting between these two clubs, and came with the Ticats again favoured and atop all the power rankings and dominating all the early season Grey Cup predictions.
SportsSportsnet.ca

Redblacks' Kanneh and Williams, Bombers' Oliveira named CFL top performers

Abdul Kanneh, who had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown that anchored the Ottawa Redblacks' season-opening 16-12 road win over the Edmonton Elks, was named the CFL's top performer Tuesday. Also selected as the second and third top performers, respectively, were Ottawa linebacker Avery Williams and running back Brady...
NFLFanSided

Chicago Bears: Alex Bars is a valuable asset for offensive line

With the Chicago Bears offensive line suffering through a pile of injuries, Alex Bars is a bright spot. He’s showing just how valuable he is to the unit. One of the biggest issues for the Chicago Bears last season was the injuries (and COVID) ravaging the offensive line. Things got so bad at one point that there were players at positions they never played.
cflaa.ca

CFL Alumnus Ken Clark Passes

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Ken Clark remembered as ‘a great teammate’. Ken Clark, who unleashed towering punts for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1980 to 1983, died on Sunday at age 73. By Rob Vanstone. Aug 09, 2021. Ken Clark is remembered for towering punts, a love of life and laughter,...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

CFL Power Rankings: Come on up to Winnipeg

TORONTO — Week 1 of the 2021 CFL season is in the books and it came with its share of surprises. From a shorthanded Bombers team showcasing its depth, to a Toronto squad that’s full of new faces coming together to pull out a tough road win in Calgary, the power rankings have seen some substantial change. Week 2 will be a test for every team, as coaches across the league will be diving in on fresh film for the first time in 20 months on their opponents. Here’s where teams stand after their first games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy