A fiery accident killed 2 people on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 (Madera, CA) On Saturday morning, two people were killed in a fiery accident on Highway 99 near Avenue 12. The fatal single-car crash took place at around 12:40 a.m. on Highway 99 near Avenue 12. The preliminary reports showed that a car swerved off the northbound lanes of the highway due to which it rolled over several times, came to rest in a nearby field and caught fire.