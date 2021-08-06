Boil water advisory lifted in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The boil water advisory that was issued on Wednesday for part of Englewood has been lifted.

On Friday around noon, the city said customers in Zone 1 can use and consume tap water again. Customers should first throw out ice and flush faucets and other appliances.

The advisory, which affected about 25,000 residents and 211 businesses , was issued after a water sample tested positive for E. coli.

Ron Falco, safe drinking water program manager for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said the City of Englewood followed the appropriate protocols and processes.

The city collected 11 water samples on Monday during a routine water monitoring process and the laboratory indicated E. coli at one sample location. This required repeat sampling, since false-positive tests occur and the city tested the water in the same place again on Tuesday. The lab finished analyzing the samples on Wednesday, and confirmed E. coli in the water. The city then issued the boil water advisory, Falco said.

“The health and safety of our community is of paramount importance to us as a public water provider. We understand that this issue has caused disruption to our customers and appreciate their patience and understanding as we have worked to correct the issue. When a system issue such as this occurs, our top priority is keeping the community safe,” said Utilities Director Pieter Van Ry.

The cause of the positive sample is not yet known, the city said.

Now that the water is safe again, the City of Englewood outlined what residents and businesses should do next:

Residents:



Flush the plumbing in your home by running all cold water faucets for at least five minutes each. Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest. After five minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.

Flush all appliances connected to the water line, like refrigerators and dishwashers.

Disposable filters that have come in contact with contaminated water should be removed and replaced.

Ice from ice makers should be dumped and replaced three times. Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.

Businesses, hospitals and health care facilities:

