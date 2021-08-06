Purdue trustees approve faculty positions, award posthumous degree

Purdue's Board of Trustees ratified two professor positions and awarded a posthumous degree during its Friday meeting at Purdue Northwest.

The two newly ratified professors are: Senay Simsek, who was named the dean’s chair in food science, and Richard (Mark) French, who was named the "150th anniversary" professor of engineering technology.

Simsek came to Purdue as a tenured professor and department head of food science in July from North Dakota State University, according to a Purdue News release. Simsek has been recognized globally for her contributions in cereal chemistry and carbohydrate science. Her research program includes both applied research providing support to wheat growers and end users, and basic research addressing a fundamental understanding of wheat and flour biochemistry and its role in human health and nutrition, the release says.

French came to Purdue in 2004 as an assistant professor in the School of Engineering Technology after a career as a civilian aerospace engineer in the U.S. Air Force and as both an engineer and manager in the auto industry, the release says. His areas of specialty are industrial support, experimental mechanics and stringed instrument design.

The 150th Anniversary Professorships recognize Purdue faculty who have shown the highest levels of achievement in the university’s teaching and learning mission, per the release.

Posthumous degree

Trustees awarded a posthumous bachelor's degree in physics from IUPUI to Rutuj S. Gavankar.

Deceased students who have earned at least 85% of their credit-hour requirements and satisfied most of the requirements for a major may be nominated for a posthumous degree, per the release.