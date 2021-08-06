Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Erica Sullivan Experiences Rising Popularity After 1500 Freestyle Silver Medal

By Nicole Miller
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince winning an Olympic silver medal in the 1500 freestyle, American Erica Sullivan has experienced rising popularity outside of the swimming community. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To swimming fans, Erica Sullivan is a very familiar name, as Sullivan has been on the scene since the 2016 Olympic Trials...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beveridge
Person
Katie Couric
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Swimming#Silver Medal#Photography#American#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Tumblr#Fluent Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TheDailyBeast

Olympian Raven Saunders’ Mom Dies Days After Silver Medal Win

A few days after her silver medal win—and controversial protest—at the Tokyo Olympics, track-and-field star Raven Saunders’ mother, Clarissa Saunders, died. “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me,” posted Saunders on social media after the news of her mother’s death was confirmed by her coach, Herbert Johnson. “My number one guardian angel…I will always and forever love you.” Clarissa Saunders was in Orlando, Florida, for an Olympic watch party at the time of her passing. People who knew the Saunders family said Clarissa was a big supporter of her daughter, working at Krispy Kreme for years and raising money with help from the store and customers to send Raven to Rio for her first Olympics in 2016. Krispy Kreme also raised money to send Clarissa and her other daughter, Tanzania, to the Rio Games to surprise Raven. At the time, Saunders said seeing her mother meant that her hard work had paid off.
FOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
swimswam.com

Ledecky, Sullivan Top Podium in First Olympic Women’s 1500 Freestyle

The Olympics have officially seen their first podium in the women’s 1500 freestyle, with American Katie Ledecky un-surprisingly on top. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4 – Thursday,...
Cosmos

Gold, silver and brass medals

What are the Olympic medals made of? It seems an obvious answer – gold, silver, and bronze; it’s on the label! – but the silver medal is the only one that is actually made from its pure element. So what are the other medals made of – and what else...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Walsh has plenty to be proud of after silver-medal showing

Nashville’s Alex Walsh was 13 hundredths of a second from an Olympic gold medal. The Nashville native and Harpeth Hall alum put forth a valiant effort in the women’s 200-meter individual medley Tuesday night in Tokyo, finishing with a time of 2:08.65. Unfortunately for her, Japan’s Yu Ohashi (2:08.52) was just a little faster as she took gold. Walsh's University of Virginia teammate Kate Douglass finished third with a time of 2:09.04.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Erica Sullivan, a Japanese American swimmer, completes her journey to the medal stand.

The American women finished first and second in the 1,500-meter freestyle, with Katie Ledecky winning her sixth gold medal since the 2012 London Games. While Ledecky has been a fixture of the Olympics for almost a decade, Erica Sullivan, the silver medalist, is a first-time Olympian and the 1,500 is her only event in Tokyo. Her time of 15 minutes 41.41 seconds was four seconds behind Ledecky’s.
Frankfort Times

After Biles exit, MyKayla Skinner earns Olympic silver medal

TOKYO (AP) — She launched herself off the vault, stuck the landing and saluted, then MyKayla Skinner heard the roar from her teammates watching in the stands. One voice seemed louder than the rest — Simone Biles, rooting for Skinner in what would become a silver-medal winning performance. “I knew...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

UVa swimmer Paige Madden wins silver medal as part of U.S. 4X200 freestyle relay team

Add Paige Madden to the list of University of Virginia swimmers to take home a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Madden competed Thursday morning in Tokyo as part of the United States’ 4X200-meter freestyle relay team. The group, which also included Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt and Katie McLaughlin, finished second to only China. Madden and company won the silver medal with a time of 7:40.73.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympics: Fittingly, Katie Ledecky Powers to Gold In Inaugural Women’s 1500 Freestyle; Erica Sullivan Rallies For Silver

Olympics: Fittingly, Katie Ledecky Powers to Gold In Inaugural Women’s 1500 Freestyle. It was the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and the women’s marathon was added to the track and field program for the first time. As Joan Benoit captured the gold medal in sweltering heat, the event’s inclusion marked a major moment for women’s athletics. Finally, the gender was given equal billing with the men.

Comments / 0

Community Policy