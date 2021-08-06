xDefiant ECHO error messages, explained

Elden Ring is less than six months away and we are still in want of more news or gameplay material. Fromsoft’s and Bandai Namco’s E3 trailer sparked a desperate desire in me to, yet again, tackle the bizarre and gruesome world only dreamed of by Hidetaka Miyazaki. However, store pages for Elden Ring launched on both Playstation, Xbox, and Steam this past weekend. Additionally, some recent information was leaked via the Steam store page. You can read all the information below the image. Although it looks more like your standard sales pitch packed with all the cliché phrases it’s still exciting just to be reminded of the game.