xDefiant ECHO error messages, explained

By Wren Romero
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 5 marked the launch of the first closed beta test for Tom Clancy’s xDefiant, but eager players have been disappointed by a common error message: Echo-2. According to the official xDefiant Twitter, the issue has been resolved for some, but the exact cause has not yet been disclosed, and many players report servers being inaccessible or having wait times of several hours. Fortunately, Twitter users have found and distributed a workaround that allows players to get into the beta servers.

