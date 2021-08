ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have suffered a rash of injuries in the last week, but continue to avoid the really bad stuff. Jermar Jefferson is the latest case. The rookie running back left Monday’s practice with an ankle injury, but it turns out the issue is low in the ankle, not high, which usually requires more time to heal and can nag throughout a season without proper rest. Jefferson won’t practice on Tuesday and his status for the preseason opener on Friday is in question -- a game where he was expected to shoulder a large role -- but the injury is believed to be minor and he should make a quick return to the field.