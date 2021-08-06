Cancel
Providence, RI

Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Slf
