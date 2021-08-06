Cancel
NFL

Zimmer says it’s “one step forward, two steps back,” when it comes to Darrisaw’s injury

By Judd Zulgad
skornorth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings don’t play their regular-season opener until Sept. 12, but it’s looking more and more as if first-round pick Christian Darrisaw won’t be starting at left tackle. Darrisaw took part in his first practice of training camp on Wednesday after sitting out Organized Team Activities, the two-day minicamp and the first portion of training camp as he recovered from January surgery to repair a core muscle and groin injury he suffered late in the 2020 season with Virginia Tech.

