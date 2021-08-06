Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kenedy, northeastern Cameron and central Willacy Counties through 200 PM CDT At 117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Monica, or near Arroyo City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, San Perlita, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Port Mansfield Airport, Laguna Vista Police Department, Porfirio and Willamar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenedy, TX
County
Willacy County, TX
City
Port Mansfield, TX
City
San Perlita, TX
City
Cameron, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler Radar#Coastal Cameron#Inland Cameron#Willacy#Palmer Laasko Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy