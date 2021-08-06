Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kenedy, northeastern Cameron and central Willacy Counties through 200 PM CDT At 117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Monica, or near Arroyo City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, San Perlita, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Port Mansfield Airport, Laguna Vista Police Department, Porfirio and Willamar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH