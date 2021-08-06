Cancel
Homeless

Family chased by attackers at homeless camp fatally hit man with car, WA cops say

By Brooke Wolford
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died after a couple trying to escape a group attacking them at a homeless encampment hit him with their car, Washington officials said. On July 27, the couple were driving to various homeless camps with their 2-week old baby in the back seat, searching for stolen property, including a pair of shoes and a Bluetooth speaker, that was taken from their car the night before, according to King County Superior Court documents.

Independent Record

Woman charged with meth possession in Helena

A 26-year-old Great Falls woman was arrested on suspicion of meth possession in Helena. Jessica Dawn Schlehr is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. On Aug. 2, a Helena Police Department patrol officer observed a vehicle with no front license plate. He conducted a traffic stop...
AccidentsBiloxi Sun Herald

Driver stumbles from car with half-gallon of vodka after 3 crashes, Washington cops say

A woman was arrested after investigators linked her to three hit-and-run scenes and witnessed her stumbling from her car with a large bottle of vodka, Washington police said. Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Soap Lake Police Department responded to a hit-and-run before receiving two other reports of hit-and-run collisions just a few blocks away, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Family Of Man Fatally Assaulted In Minneapolis Says Attackers Posted Video Of Beating On Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives of a man fatally assaulted over the weekend in Minneapolis say his attackers posted video of the beating on social media, bragging about the assault. A GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family of Awwal Adebayo Ladipo says that the 25-year-old was brutally attacked by a group of boys in north Minneapolis. “This is an unimaginable loss to the Ladipo family and all who loved him,” the page reads. “No parent should ever have to witness the loss of a child and have video evidence of how he was intentionally attacked.” Minneapolis police believe that...
Portland, ORKOMO News

Portland police: Homeless man attacks victim in wheelchair with baseball bat

PORTLAND, Ore. - A homeless man is under arrest after he allegedly attacked a man in a wheelchair with a baseball bat then failed to show up for a court appearance last week. According to court documents, the attack happened July 4 when 45-year-old Evans Kawiki Aki was asked by staff at a store near Southeast Insley and 84th to clean up his belongings that were strewn on the sidewalk.
Springfield, ORkezi.com

Springfield Police arrest man after fire in homeless camp

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire in a homeless camp Monday morning. The fire started at about 6:20 a.m. near 5089 Squirrel Street. It quickly spread from the camp to the tree line. Eugene-Springfield Fire was alerted to the fire immediately and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it before it spread. They are assessing the area to make sure the fire is out.
Oakland, CASFist

Oakland Man Arrested for Fatally Setting Homeless Man on Fire

A 58-year-old Oakland man is in custody on suspicion of killing another man by fire back in March. SFist reported on the March 3 incident in which a homeless man was allegedly set ablaze by another man in Oakland's Brookfield Village neighborhood, on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue. The victim was left in critical condition, and later died from the third-degree burns that he endured that night.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed during fight at Atlanta homeless camp, police say

ATLANTA - Officials in Atlanta are investigating a stabbing at a homeless encampment that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to Interstate 285 eastbound near Jonesboro Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a person stabbed. When they arrived at the...
Kailua-kona, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Hearing set for man in Kona car attack

A judge declined a request for a bail reduction Monday for a 32-year-old Captain Cook man accused of taking part in a bizarre assault of three men early Sunday in a Kailua-Kona parking lot. Deputy Public Defender Ann Datta asked Kona District Judge Joseph Florendo Jr. to reduce bail from...
Clovis, CAKMJ

Man Identified After Fatal Police Chase in Clovis

CLOVIS, CA (KMJ) — The Clovis Police Department says they’ve identified the man who sped away from officers that resulted in a fatal accident. According to Clovis PD, 48-year-old Charles McClough of Clovis led officers in a chase on July 12 around 2:30 a.m. Clovis Police says McClough was driving...
Virginia, MNkvrr.com

Man arrested after chase in stolen squad car

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Authorities say a Minnesota man stole a squad car that was left parked with the engine running outside a courthouse in Virginia and led police on a chase before he was caught. The 21-year-old Hibbing man took off in the car about 10:30 p.m. outside the St....
San Jose, CAKRON4

Police search for car that fatally hit man in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – Police are looking for a car that fled after fatally hitting a man on King Road early Sunday morning. The collision was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the area of King and Story roads. The man had been walking in the northbound lanes of King...

