Family chased by attackers at homeless camp fatally hit man with car, WA cops say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives of a man fatally assaulted over the weekend in Minneapolis say his attackers posted video of the beating on social media, bragging about the assault. A GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family of Awwal Adebayo Ladipo says that the 25-year-old was brutally attacked by a group of boys in north Minneapolis. “This is an unimaginable loss to the Ladipo family and all who loved him,” the page reads. “No parent should ever have to witness the loss of a child and have video evidence of how he was intentionally attacked.” Minneapolis police believe that...