Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Family chased by attackers at homeless camp fatally hit man with car, WA cops say

By Brooke Wolford
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died after a couple trying to escape a group attacking them at a homeless encampment hit him with their car, Washington officials said. On July 27, the couple were driving to various homeless camps with their 2-week old baby in the back seat, searching for stolen property, including a pair of shoes and a Bluetooth speaker, that was taken from their car the night before, according to King County Superior Court documents.

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 20

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Man#Wa#Harborview Medical Center#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Portland, ORKOMO News

Portland police: Homeless man attacks victim in wheelchair with baseball bat

PORTLAND, Ore. - A homeless man is under arrest after he allegedly attacked a man in a wheelchair with a baseball bat then failed to show up for a court appearance last week. According to court documents, the attack happened July 4 when 45-year-old Evans Kawiki Aki was asked by staff at a store near Southeast Insley and 84th to clean up his belongings that were strewn on the sidewalk.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Woman fatally shot in Tacoma has been identified

A woman shot to death in Tacoma last weekend has been identified. Heather Lee Mason Tucker, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds July 24, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of North Pearl Street after several people reported...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Family Of Man Fatally Assaulted In Minneapolis Says Attackers Posted Video Of Beating On Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives of a man fatally assaulted over the weekend in Minneapolis say his attackers posted video of the beating on social media, bragging about the assault. A GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family of Awwal Adebayo Ladipo says that the 25-year-old was brutally attacked by a group of boys in north Minneapolis. “This is an unimaginable loss to the Ladipo family and all who loved him,” the page reads. “No parent should ever have to witness the loss of a child and have video evidence of how he was intentionally attacked.” Minneapolis police believe that...
Springfield, ORkezi.com

Springfield Police arrest man after fire in homeless camp

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire in a homeless camp Monday morning. The fire started at about 6:20 a.m. near 5089 Squirrel Street. It quickly spread from the camp to the tree line. Eugene-Springfield Fire was alerted to the fire immediately and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it before it spread. They are assessing the area to make sure the fire is out.
Seattle, WAKOMO News

Police searching for suspect caught on camera beating, robbing man in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Officers released surveillance video Wednesday of a suspect beating and robbing a man in South Seattle in the hopes of identifying him. Seattle detectives said the suspect approached the victim in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South on July 31. Police said the suspect tried to grab the man's phone just after 6:15 p.m., threw him to the ground and stomped on him repeatedly until he was unconscious. Authorities said the suspect went through the victim's pockets, stealing his wallet and keys.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Cops: Homeless man charged in two carjackings and one attempt yesterday in Riverhead

Police have arrested a man accused of carjacking two vehicles and attempting to carjack a third in Riverhead late yesterday afternoon. Police said a man attempted to steal a vehicle occupied by a 67-year-old Baiting Hollow woman in the TJ Maxx shopping plaza on Route 58. The man attempted to forcibly remove her from her vehicle but did not succeed, police said. She used her cell phone to call 911.
Oakland, CASFist

Oakland Man Arrested for Fatally Setting Homeless Man on Fire

A 58-year-old Oakland man is in custody on suspicion of killing another man by fire back in March. SFist reported on the March 3 incident in which a homeless man was allegedly set ablaze by another man in Oakland's Brookfield Village neighborhood, on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue. The victim was left in critical condition, and later died from the third-degree burns that he endured that night.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Man found fatally shot at Dallas homeless encampment, police say

Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Officers were called about 8:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of Chestnut Street, on the border of Deep Ellum and South Dallas, police said. The man, who has not been identified,...
Clovis, CAKMJ

Man Identified After Fatal Police Chase in Clovis

CLOVIS, CA (KMJ) — The Clovis Police Department says they’ve identified the man who sped away from officers that resulted in a fatal accident. According to Clovis PD, 48-year-old Charles McClough of Clovis led officers in a chase on July 12 around 2:30 a.m. Clovis Police says McClough was driving...
Salt Lake City, UTkjzz.com

Man hit by car in 'deliberate attack,' Salt Lake City police say

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were searching Saturday for the driver of a car that rammed into and critically injured a man in Salt Lake City late Friday night. There was an altercation prior to the incident at 1300 S. West Temple St., said Lt. Lisa Pascadlo with Salt Lake City Police. Investigators believe this was a deliberate attack on the driver, she said.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed during fight at Atlanta homeless camp, police say

ATLANTA - Officials in Atlanta are investigating a stabbing at a homeless encampment that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to Interstate 285 eastbound near Jonesboro Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a person stabbed. When they arrived at the...
Kailua-kona, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Hearing set for man in Kona car attack

A judge declined a request for a bail reduction Monday for a 32-year-old Captain Cook man accused of taking part in a bizarre assault of three men early Sunday in a Kailua-Kona parking lot. Deputy Public Defender Ann Datta asked Kona District Judge Joseph Florendo Jr. to reduce bail from...
Virginia, MNkvrr.com

Man arrested after chase in stolen squad car

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Authorities say a Minnesota man stole a squad car that was left parked with the engine running outside a courthouse in Virginia and led police on a chase before he was caught. The 21-year-old Hibbing man took off in the car about 10:30 p.m. outside the St....
Public SafetyThe Independent

Suspect in stolen car leads police on high-speed chase

A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across southern California in a suspected stolen car. Police began pursuing the vehicle - a Kia Soul - in Fontana before chasing him through the San Gabriel Valley. Footage shows the suspect driving with a damaged back bumper,...

Comments / 20

Community Policy