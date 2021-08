Starting Thursday at the regular-season ending Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris will try to play his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career (although that won’t be easy). But on Tuesday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., he also took a minute to reflect on his very first victory on one of the big tours, a one-stroke win at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes while on the Korn Ferry Tour in July 2020.