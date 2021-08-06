Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Diamonds to United Way for focus on disadvantaged children

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jC76g_0bK3wc2a00
Staff members and volunteers of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley pose by the grill in Wilkes-Barre last week. They were grilling and serving hot dogs as part of the group’s Helping Kids Thrive Drive. Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Diamonds to The United Way of Wyoming Valley for the continued focus on improving the long term prospects of disadvantaged children in our region. The latest effort, given space in Sunday’s paper on an inside page, exemplified the sustained effort the agency has brought to this cause for years. The United Way wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive Friday with some final day donations and a celebratory thank-you cookout. The drive collected school supplies and hygiene items for students in 22 Wyoming Valley elementary schools. This is one of many smart initiatives launched by the United Way since it turned its focus on changing the trajectory of children in low-income families profoundly enough to break the well known, and very real, cycle of poverty that plagues poor families. The logic is simple: Help them early in ways that matter later. It’s a cost-effective strategy that, over the next decades, could reshape the region.

Coal to the growing and widespread secrecy surrounding all sorts of public/private transactions, from the unknown donors financially supporting the controversial Arizona election “audit” — a term we use very loosely considering what is known about it — to the large private donations to political campaigns. The latest local example: Concerns raised by Luzerne County Councilmen Harry Haas and Walter Griffith regarding Limited Liability Corporations not being required to identify their stakeholders when buying county “repository properties.” To be clear, there is nothing wrong with LLCs; indeed they can do great things for a community (The Times Leader is owned by one). It’s the lack of disclosure about who is behind the company that raises concerns. There are lots of examples of private money infesting public transactions without knowing enough about where the money is really coming from, in public schools, public projects and public services. Private-public partnerships are a great way to make the world work better, but they should always be far more public than private.

Diamonds to Luzerne County Council for taking the concerns of Griffith and Haas regarding LLC property buyers to heart. Council decided to separate the LLC offers on repository parcels from other offers, with Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott asking Elite Revenue Solutions — the company managing county tax claims —if the county could acquire the “names of all people involved in an LLC or private company” bidding on repository properties. Admittedly, this may have been done as much to expedite the sales as to investigate the issue, but it still seems a good idea. We realize this is a very “free press” way of thinking, but business entity should easily hide who is behind it once they venture into a corner of the public sector.

Coal to whatever horrifyingly unjustified motivation prompted an unknown person to fire multiple rounds into a home on Diamond Street in Hanover Township late Sunday night. Nothing justifies this sort of dangerous action. Full stop.

— Times Leader

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
State
Arizona State
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Charity#The United Way#Luzerne County Council#Llc#Elite Revenue Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Advocacypublicradiotulsa.org

Clothing Assistance Payments Of $150 Available To Cherokee Citizen K-12 Students

Applications are scheduled to open Tuesday for Cherokee Nation's clothing assistance program, which provides $150 for new clothes for school-aged Cherokee citizens. “Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I both understand how important it is to provide clothing assistance to our Cherokee students and I am excited that for the second year in a row, we are able to extend this assistance to all Cherokee students, regardless of their residency or family income,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “We know the clothing assistance program will help ease the burden of back-to-school costs so many families face each year.”
Charitiesdiscoverestevan.com

Registration Opens For Salvation Army Backpack Program

Back to school season may be far from the minds of kids enjoying their summer vacation, but the time will come to send them back and the Salvation Army in Estevan is helping their parents get a head start on their planning, even if they are in a lower income bracket.
CharitiesSouth Whidbey Herald

Ground broken on new addition to Good Cheer Food Bank

Good Cheer Food Bank will soon get a new building addition that will help community members navigate the various social services of Whidbey. Construction crews broke ground Thursday on the project, which will involve demolishing the overhang on the front of the building and replacing it with a nearly 1,000-square-foot addition, according to Good Cheer Executive Director Carol Squire.
Van Wert County, OHTimes-Bulletin

United Way funds local ballparks

VAN WERT COUNTY — Each year the United Way of Van Wert County gives local non-profit organizations an opportunity to apply for funding. Last year, the agency was fortunate to play a part in funding some of the local ballparks including Convoy Sports Center, Middle Point Ballpark, Willshire Youth Activities and the Wren Ballpark Association.
Charitieskadn.com

Help United Way of Acadiana Stuff The Bus With School Supplies

This year’s Stuff the Bus is happening now to prepare students and schools for the coming year. We are currently accepting donations and distributing donation boxes to local businesses and workplaces. Businesses can also participate by hosting an internal drive with colleagues. Contact Logan Pearce for additional information. Supplies Needed:
Charitiesthemaconcountynews.com

MPP seeking sponsors, donations for Back to School Angels program

In August, Macon Program for Progress will transition 64 Head Start children into area kindergarten classrooms. The MPP Back to School Angels program will provide these children with a new backpack filled with school supplies. This year their siblings will also receive assistance, as sponsorships and donations allow. If you are an individual, a business, or a community group looking for a summer venture, the Back to School Angels committee wants to hear from you. You can make a tax-deductible donation, set up a Back to School Angels campaign at your business and collect school supplies or donate a filled backpack appropriate for a child age kindergarten up to fifth grade. Back to School Angels provides each Head Start child a free backpack, pencils and erasers, safety scissors, 24-pack crayons, glue sticks, colored markers, two-pocket folder, pencil box, beginning writing pad, and large bath/beach (nap) towel, hand-sanitizer, etc. Sibling will receive a backpack and assorted age-appropriate supplies. Deadline for all donations is Monday, July 19, at 5 p.m. If you would like to be a sponsor, contact Tabitha Rhinehart at (828)524-4471.
Charitiesjacksoncountytimes.net

Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveaway

To help families get a head start on the upcoming school year, Dellwood Baptist Church will be handing out backpacks full of school supplies to children in Dellwood and the surrounding communities on Saturday, July 17th starting at 10:30 AM. For months members of the church have been collecting donations and school supplies to make this outreach event possible, and on Wednesday night, several members gathered to fill the backpacks with school supplies. There are over 100 backpacks available, including those for elementary children and middle school/high school students. They will be given away as long as supplies last. While there is no registration for this event, you do need to bring your children with you to pick up the backpacks. The church is located at 6512 Blue Springs Road in the Dellwood community. For more information, call 850-557-6350.
Noble County, INEvening Star

United Way offers special grant for 'Purse' event

KENDALLVILLE — Non-profit agencies that provide services to women and/or children in Noble County are invited to apply for a special grant being offered this summer by Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. As part of the “Power of the Purse” event on Aug. 27, a real-time...
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

United Way Of Cass-Clay Distribute School Backpacks

(Fargo, ND) -- United Way of Cass-Clay is providing backpacks and school supplies for families with children attending schools in the two county area. The nonprofits will be distributing six thousand backpacks and school supplies this week at Schools Arena using a drive-thru format. Families will need to bring an...
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

More COVID-19 relief earmarked for United Way

ANDERSON — A million-dollar grant from its state professional association will help the Heart of Indiana United Way provide necessities to local families dealing with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The organization announced that it has received a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant from Indiana United Ways.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

United Way board approves distribution of funds

The United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) board of directors has approved its annual distribution of funds to local programs. UWDC will distribute $187,858.00 to 26 programs facilitated by non-profit organizations in Defiance County. Each year, UWDC opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek...
Charities1310kfka.com

Thompson School District School Supplies

Volunteers this week have been packing 1,700 backpacks full of school supplies for students in need across the Thompson School District.The Thompson Education Foundation announced that it would provide 13% more backpacks through its “Help Kids Succeed” program to fill an increased need directly tied to the pandemic.You;re asked to reespond by the beeginning of August if you have a student needing supplies. the backpacks have age appropriate supplies for all schools in the district.
CharitiesHerald Times

Letter: Help teachers by donating supplies

There is always excitement in late summer with the start of a new school year. Kids, parents, and school personnel are gearing up for another school year. We at the Teachers Warehouse are also gearing up and we need your help. We want to help teachers in our five-county area (Monroe, Brown, Green Lawrence, and Owen) get supplies for their classrooms.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming County United Way closing in on 100th anniversary

Next April, the local United Way celebrates its 100th anniversary. The conversation started in 1922 with what was known as the Board of Trade, now the Chamber of Commerce, said Ron Frick, president of the Lycoming County United Way. The Board of Trade passed a formal resolution to establish a...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

United Way donates to M-G robotics and STEM

Madison-Grant’s robotics and STEM programs got a boost this week, as the school board approved accepting a $3,000 donation from the United Way of Grant County at Monday’s meeting. United Way of Grant County Executive Director Alicia Hazelwood said while the district may seem like it’s overlooked since it is...
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

United Way working to reduce food insecurity

According to Doug Eberhart, executive vice president of United Way of the Ohio Valley, Kentucky has the second-highest food insecurity percentage in the U.S., at 17.3. Daviess County’s food insecurity percentage is 13.8. Eberhart discussed food insecurity and how United Way is working to tackle the issue in the region...
Wood County, WVWTAP

United Way to distribute school supplies to teachers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is gearing up for its distribution of Classroom Kits, totes filled with school supplies for local teachers. Thanks to campaign dollars and contributions of supplies from donors, the United Way will be able to provide supplies to the...
Anderson County, TNOak Ridger

United Way reports on 2020

2020 will be remembered at the United Way of Anderson County as the year our community came together during uncertain times to lend a helping hand. It was a year that challenged us all differently, but your dollars continued to flow through United Way to our incredible agency partners. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy