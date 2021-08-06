Cardano price analysis: ADA faces massive resistance at $1.38
Cardano price analysis graph shows resistance at $1.378 level. Rise in price happened today as the chart indicates. massive buyer support is found at the 1.138 point. The latest Cardano price analysis charts show a bullish momentum striving to reach beyond the resistance present at the $1.37 mark. In the past hours, the bears have tried to overpower the market but failed, as the recent chart is in support of Cardano.www.cryptopolitan.com
