Benedict College pledges to increase plant-based menu offerings

By Melinda Waldrop
columbiabusinessreport.com
 5 days ago

Benedict College is working with its food service contractor, Perkins Management Services, to increase plant-based menu offerings by 5% through 2024. The partnership with Charlotte-based Perkins Management, which has signed the Forward Food Pledge, will make Benedict the first Historically Black College and University in the country to make such a commitment, according to a news release from the Columbia school.

