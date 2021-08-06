Benedict College pledges to increase plant-based menu offerings
Benedict College is working with its food service contractor, Perkins Management Services, to increase plant-based menu offerings by 5% through 2024. The partnership with Charlotte-based Perkins Management, which has signed the Forward Food Pledge, will make Benedict the first Historically Black College and University in the country to make such a commitment, according to a news release from the Columbia school.columbiabusinessreport.com
