WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health provides COVID-19 vaccination update
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — On Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a COVID-19 vaccination briefing. Dr. Harris provided an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state. Harris said 0.4% of new COVID-19 cases in Alabama are from breakthrough cases, with only 26 deaths coming from fully vaccinated Alabamians. The rest are among the unvaccinated. According to Harris, it’s been three straight days of double-digit deaths in the state.www.wrbl.com
Comments / 0