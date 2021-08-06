WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health provides COVID-19 vaccination update

(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Health has issued an update on COVID-19 cases in the county. They say in deciding whether to follow CDC recommendations on mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status, keep in mind as of Monday, Kandiyohi County had 56 active cases of COVID-19 and has a "SUBSTANTIAL" Level of Community Transmission. Meeker County's level is "HIGH". Health officials say getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, including the Delta variant. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the Delta and other know variants. Call your health care provider, local pharmacy, or visit www.kcmn.us/covid-19 to schedule an appointment to receive your vaccine. They say the best advice for FULLY vaccinated people who live in communities with a "SUBSTANTIAL" Level of Community Transmission is: