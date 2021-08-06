Drought-plagued Minnesota farmers to get additional government aid

Drought-ravaged dairy farms are closing and produce farmers can't grow enough to maintain sales, Minnesota farmers told state leaders as they called for quick help. Federal aid should soon be on the way. Gov. Tim Walz announced at a news conference with farmers Friday that Minnesota will get roughly $17 million from the federal government for disaster mitigation. He is still figuring out exactly how the state will use the money, but he said he wants to get assistance to farmers as fast as possible.