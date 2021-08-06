Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Drought-plagued Minnesota farmers to get additional government aid

By Jessie Van Berkel
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought-ravaged dairy farms are closing and produce farmers can't grow enough to maintain sales, Minnesota farmers told state leaders as they called for quick help. Federal aid should soon be on the way. Gov. Tim Walz announced at a news conference with farmers Friday that Minnesota will get roughly $17 million from the federal government for disaster mitigation. He is still figuring out exactly how the state will use the money, but he said he wants to get assistance to farmers as fast as possible.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Blackduck, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Local
Minnesota Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Drought#Farm Aid#Department Of Agriculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy