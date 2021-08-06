Cancel
New at Noon – Jake Owen "Best Thing Since Backroads"

 4 days ago

Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 smashes, six top-charting albums and several MULTI-PLATINUM hits, including the wildly successful “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” Known for his laid-back style of Country, Owen’s latest album, GREETINGS FROM…JAKE (Big Loud Records) has delivered three #1 hits – “Made For You,” “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” – plus Top 5 smash “Down to the Honkytonk.” Praised by Billboard as a “country-grounded odyssey,” GREETINGS FROM…JAKE follows popular album AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. His brand-new single “Best Thing Since Backroads” hits U.S. Country radio on August 6.

