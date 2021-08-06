Cancel
Des Moines police say overnight shooting was self-defense

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a resident shot an armed intruder who broke into an apartment overnight. Police say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, when a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment along Lincoln Avenue. Police say the intruder assaulted and threatened residents inside the apartment before he was shot by one of the residents. Investigators say the intruder fled the scene and later showed up with a bullet wound at an emergency room.

