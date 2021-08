This past year has been difficult for all of us. So many of us have spent time worrying about our physical health and whether or not we were going to get sick. We have all wanted to stay as healthy as possible while also keeping those around us healthy. We have spent so much time worry about this, that we were most likely not spending enough time worrying about our mental health or overall health. Well, now that things are starting to settle down, it is time that we focus on our overall health and try to be as healthy that we can be.