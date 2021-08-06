Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Family chased by attackers at homeless camp fatally hit man with car, WA cops say

By Brooke Wolford
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died after a couple trying to escape a group attacking them at a homeless encampment hit him with their car, Washington officials said. On July 27, the couple were driving to various homeless camps with their 2-week old baby in the back seat, searching for stolen property, including a pair of shoes and a Bluetooth speaker, that was taken from their car the night before, according to King County Superior Court documents.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Man#Wa#Harborview Medical Center#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Cuomo's successor vows no toxic work climate in NY government

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. "No one will ever describe my administration as a...

Comments / 9

Community Policy