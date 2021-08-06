Cancel
Kansas City, KS

A complete guide to Kansas City-area school supply lists

By Katharine Finnerty, Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
With the start of school around the corner, KSHB 41 News compiled a list of Kansas City-area school districts school supply lists.

Missouri's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. It's a perfect time to buy school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Missouri shoppers will not have to pay state and local taxes during the weekend.

The districts in our list are organized by county, and separated into the categories of Kansas-City area districts, remaining Missouri districts and remaining Kansas districts.

KANSAS CITY-AREA DISTRICTS:

Clay County:

Excelsior Springs School District

Kearney School District

Liberty School District

North Kansas City School District

Smithville R-II School District

Jackson County:

Blue Springs School District

Center School District

Fort Osage School District

Grain Valley School District

Grandview School District

Hickman Mills School District

Independence School District

Kansas City Public Schools

Lee’s Summit School District

Lone Jack School District

Oak Grove School District

Raytown School District

Missouri City School District

Johnson County:

Blue Valley School District

Spring Hill Unified School District

Unified School District No. 232 (De Soto, Shawnee, Lenexa, Olathe)

Gardner Edgerton School District 231

Olathe Public Schools

Shawnee Mission School District

Platte County:

Park Hill School District

Platte County R-3 School District

West Platte School District

Wyandotte County:

Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District

Turner Unified School District

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Piper Kansas City

REMAINING MISSOURI DISTRICTS:

Bates County:

Adrian R3 School District

Butler School District

Hume School District

Miami School District

Buchanan County:

Buchanan County School District

St. Joseph School District

Caldwell County:

Braymer School District

Hamilton School District

Cass County:

Belton School District

Drexel School District

East Lynne District

Harrisonville Cass Schools

Midway School District

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Sherwood Cass School District

Clinton County:

East Buchanan County School District

Lathrop School District

Clinton County School District

Johnson County (MO):

Knob Noster School District

Warrensburg School District

Leeton School District

Holden School District

Chilhowee School District

Kingsville School District

Lafayette County:

Sante Fe School District

Concordia School District

Lafayette County School District

Lexington School District

Odessa School District

Wellington School District

Ray County:

Orrick School District

Richmond School District

REMAINING KANSAS DISTRICTS:

Anderson County

Unified School District 365 (Garnett, Greeley, Westphalia)

Atchison County:

USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools

Atchison Public Schools

Doniphan County:

Doniphan West USD 111

Riverside USD 114

Troy Public Schools

Douglas County:

Baldwin City USD 348

Eudora Schools Kansas Unified School District no. 491

Lawrence Public Schools

Franklin County:

Central Heights USD

Wellsville USD 289

USD 287 West Franklin

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County North USD 339

Jefferson West School District

McLouth USD 342

Oskaloosa Public Schools USD 341

Perry-Lecompton USD 343

Valley Falls USD 338

Leavenworth County:

Basehor-Linwood Unified School District

Easton Unified School District 449

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District

Lansing Unified School District

Leavenworth Unified School District

Tonganoxie Unified School District

Linn County:

Prairie View Unified School District

Miami County:

Louisburg Unified School District

Paola Unified School District

Osage County:

Osage City USD 420

Santa Fe Trail USD 434

Shawnee County:

Auburn-Washburn School District

Silver Lake Schools

Topeka Public Schools

(Editor’s Note: To submit updated information, send an e-mail to realtime@kshb.com)

KSHB 41 Action News

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
