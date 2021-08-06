A complete guide to Kansas City-area school supply lists

With the start of school around the corner, KSHB 41 News compiled a list of Kansas City-area school districts school supply lists.

Missouri's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. It's a perfect time to buy school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Missouri shoppers will not have to pay state and local taxes during the weekend.

The districts in our list are organized by county, and separated into the categories of Kansas-City area districts, remaining Missouri districts and remaining Kansas districts.

KANSAS CITY-AREA DISTRICTS:

Clay County:

Excelsior Springs School District



Kearney School District



Liberty School District



North Kansas City School District



Smithville R-II School District



Jackson County:

Blue Springs School District



Center School District



Fort Osage School District



Grain Valley School District



Grandview School District



Hickman Mills School District



Independence School District



Kansas City Public Schools



Lee’s Summit School District



Lone Jack School District



Oak Grove School District



Raytown School District



Missouri City School District



Johnson County:

Blue Valley School District



Spring Hill Unified School District



Unified School District No. 232 (De Soto, Shawnee, Lenexa, Olathe)



Gardner Edgerton School District 231



Olathe Public Schools



Shawnee Mission School District



Platte County:

Park Hill School District



Platte County R-3 School District



West Platte School District



Wyandotte County:

Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District



Turner Unified School District



Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools



They will provide supplies from prekindergarten through 12th grade students.

Piper Kansas City



REMAINING MISSOURI DISTRICTS:

Bates County:

Adrian R3 School District



Butler School District



Hume School District



Miami School District



Buchanan County:

Buchanan County School District



St. Joseph School District



Caldwell County:

Braymer School District



Hamilton School District



Cass County:

Belton School District



Drexel School District



East Lynne District



Harrisonville Cass Schools



Midway School District



Raymore-Peculiar School District



Sherwood Cass School District



Clinton County:

East Buchanan County School District



Lathrop School District



Clinton County School District



Johnson County (MO):

Knob Noster School District



Warrensburg School District



Leeton School District



Holden School District



Chilhowee School District



Kingsville School District



Lafayette County:

Sante Fe School District



Concordia School District



Lafayette County School District



Lexington School District



Odessa School District



Wellington School District



Ray County:

Orrick School District



Richmond School District



REMAINING KANSAS DISTRICTS:

Anderson County

Unified School District 365 (Garnett, Greeley, Westphalia)



Atchison County:

USD 377 Atchison County Community Schools



Atchison Public Schools



Doniphan County:

Doniphan West USD 111



Riverside USD 114



Troy Public Schools



Douglas County:

Baldwin City USD 348



Eudora Schools Kansas Unified School District no. 491



Lawrence Public Schools



Franklin County:

Central Heights USD



Wellsville USD 289



USD 287 West Franklin



Jefferson County:

Jefferson County North USD 339



Elementary and middle school supply list

Jefferson West School District



McLouth USD 342



Oskaloosa Public Schools USD 341



Perry-Lecompton USD 343



Valley Falls USD 338



Leavenworth County:

Basehor-Linwood Unified School District



Easton Unified School District 449



Fort Leavenworth Unified School District



Lansing Unified School District



Leavenworth Unified School District



Tonganoxie Unified School District



Linn County:

Prairie View Unified School District



Miami County:

Louisburg Unified School District



Paola Unified School District



Osage County:

Osage City USD 420



Santa Fe Trail USD 434



Shawnee County:

Auburn-Washburn School District



Silver Lake Schools



Topeka Public Schools



(Editor’s Note: To submit updated information, send an e-mail to realtime@kshb.com)