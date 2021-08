READING - After a one year absence due to the pandemic the Reading Lions Club and The Friends of Reading Recreation are very excited to announce that they are resuming their annual 5K Road Race and 1 Mile Walk. The Journey For Sight will take place Thursday evening August 26th at 6 PM here in Reading, beginning and ending at Memorial Park on Harrison Street. All proceeds from the race will be donated to the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund (MLERF) which finances basic eye research at world renowned institutions such as the Mass. Eye and Ear right here in Boston. Over the years the Reading Lions Club has donated over $300,000 from the proceeds of this race to MLERF, and we are excited to resume these efforts in conjunction with the Friends of Reading Recreation (FORR)..