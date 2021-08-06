Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Michael Buble postpones Cincy show over COVID-19 concerns

By Brian Mains
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Citing concerns over the current rise in COVID-19 cases, music superstar Michael Buble has rescheduled his Aug. 20 show at Heritage Bank Center.

The new show date for "An Evening with Michael Buble" is Oct. 22. Doors to Heritage Bank Center open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Ready to rock? Live music returns to Cincinnati

Buble is the first major act visiting Cincinnati to postpone a scheduled performance due to the delta variant outbreak of Covid-19.

"I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family," Buble stated in a press release. "It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show."

For more information visit heritagebankcenter.com.

