The laws of nature are breaking down and the apocalypse is nigh in the final season of Lucifer starring Tom Ellis as the devilishly charming title character. The sixth and final season trailer for Lucifer shows the world’s turned upside down while Lucifer’s unsure about taking over for his dad…you know, God. The trailer also confirms his ascension to that particular throne is going to be challenged. Plus, a brief clip reveals Dan’s back from the dead and Chloe and Lucifer will be entering an animated world. Wow.