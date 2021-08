Sandra Lee has had a tough few years, to say the least. The Emmy Award-winning author and Food Network Star had been in a relationship with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for 14 years before their break up in 2019. Although neither Cuomo nor Lee officially cited any reason for their breakup, the Daily Mail reported that Lee had been wanting to marry Cuomo for a while. However, Cuomo claimed it would be against his Catholic faith to marry a second time. A friend of the couple claimed that Lee even had a ring picked out, too. Lee, however, has denied both of those statements since.