Video Games

Super Nintendo World merchandise now available at Universal Studios Hollywood

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all Nintendo fans! Anyone who has been eagerly awaiting the day they can visit Super Nintendo World (whether that’s at Universal Studios Japan or the in-progress versions of Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida) can get one step closer if they happen to live in Southern California. Nintendo announced today that some Super Nintendo World-themed merchandise will now be available to purchase at Universal Studios Hollywood for a limited time!

Florida State
#Super Nintendo World#Universal Studios Japan
Japan
Nintendo
