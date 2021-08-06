Cancel
Music

Will Dylan Scott Top the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

By Sterling Whitaker
B105
B105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dylan Scott has released a new video for his current heartbreak song, "New Truck." Does it have what it takes to top the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out. The Mavericks, Karissa Ella and Lawson Bates also have hot new videos out this...

b105country.com

B105

B105

Duluth, MN
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

