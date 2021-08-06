Cancel
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Approves Retail Strategies Contract Extension; West Stevens St. Widening Agreement

By Betsy Scarisbrick
newstalk941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCookeville City Council approved a one-year contract extension with Retail Strategies for retail development marketing and consulting services. Economic Development Coordinator Melinda Keifer said that the group provides retail real estate data that aids both the city and citizens. She said their demographic data is key in bringing the retail developers the city wants, and is a service that citizens have to ability to utilize.

