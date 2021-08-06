Cookeville Approves Retail Strategies Contract Extension; West Stevens St. Widening Agreement
Cookeville City Council approved a one-year contract extension with Retail Strategies for retail development marketing and consulting services. Economic Development Coordinator Melinda Keifer said that the group provides retail real estate data that aids both the city and citizens. She said their demographic data is key in bringing the retail developers the city wants, and is a service that citizens have to ability to utilize.newstalk941.com
