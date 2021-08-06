Show Review: Newport Folk On 2021 (Part Two)
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Attendance to the Newport Folk Festival was decreased due to COVID-19 but the number of days was doubled. Folk On Part Two began just sixteen hours after Sunday’s memorable dance party finale featuring Chaka Khan. Could the second half live up to its expectations? Could the Newport Folk Festival crew survive physically, mentally, and especially emotionally for another three days? Could the fans who decided to attend the entire six days survive the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of this marathon of performances?americanahighways.org
Comments / 0