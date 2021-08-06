Show Review: Newport Folk On 2021 (Part Two)

What is sometimes forgotten with the passing of time and against the seminal influence of Woodstock is that Creedence Clearwater Revival was one of the few bands to appear at the festival that had already achieved significant success on the Billboard charts. Truth is, there are some that don’t even know the band performed there at all on August 17, 1969. The reason, of course, is that CCR was not in the movie or the album that came out in the wake of the festival.