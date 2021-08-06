Cancel
Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb's deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb's attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn't bound by that term of the plea agreement.

