Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

What Causes Vomiting in Kids?

By Claire Charlton
Posted by 
Chicago Parents
Chicago Parents
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never fun when your little one complains of a stomach ache, but even less fun when that ache becomes vomiting. Often, the culprit is a stomach bug or food that just didn’t sit well — so up it comes. But what else causes vomiting in kids and when should a parent worry?

www.chicagoparent.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
351
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Adolescence#Vomiting#Migraine#Md#Comer Children#Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
HealthMedical News Today

What can cause sticky eyes?

People may use the term sticky eyes to describe when a wet or sticky discharge causes the eyelid to feel as though it is stuck together. The condition can occur due to various conditions that affect the eyes, such as styes, conjunctivitis, and blepharitis. However, it is normal to have...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

What causes gout and how is it treated?

FAMED for being a disease which plagued the wealthy and greedy, gout is a condition that is very much still around. It was extremely common in Victorian times when those with money, would spend it on rich and usually unhealthy foods. In the last month there has been an increase...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

What to watch for to keep kids hydrated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has been very hot outside, and it is expected to be hot again on Thursday. That can create unsafe conditions for children. Dr. Morgan Newsome, with the Pediatric Associated of Charlottesville, says the number one thing is to never leave children unattended in cars.
KidsWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Pandemic causing eye problems in kids

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Nearsightedness, also called myopia, is on the rise in kids. Many experts say more time in front of screens and less time outdoors is to blame for this trend. As Ivanhoe explains, the COVID pandemic may have added to the already growing problem. The COVID...
KidsKilleen Daily Herald

Kids have ability to cure what ails you

I love kids. Mine, other people’s ... kids are great. It’s one of the reasons I became a teacher, and one of the reasons I love my current job so much. Let me tell you, during the pandemic I really missed the kids I get to meet on the job. The library’s virtual programs have been good, but you can’t beat interacting with children live and in person.
Skin CareWashington Times-Herald

What causes acne in adolescents and adults?

Acne is a common skin condition that often appears for the first time during adolescence. However, acne can develop at any age. In fact, Intermountain® Healthcare notes that it’s even possible for people who never had acne as a teen to develop it later in life. Even though acne is...
Kidsalive.com

Go to Sleep, Kid!

In the year 2017 BK (Before Kids), I often chatted with friends, exhausted from being up late with their little ones the night before. They frequently used the word “overtired” when citing the reason for their children’s sleep struggles. Overtired? What does that even mean? The solution, I thought, is easy: shut your eyes and go to sleep! I’m now the proud papa to two-year-old twins. I can assure you that being overtired is a real phenomenon, and it’s spectacularly frustrating. I also know that sleep is critical for development in all stages of a young life. But there is help!
HealthMedical News Today

What can cause tight and rigid muscles?

Sometimes, a person’s muscles may feel tight and rigid. In some cases, muscle tightness and rigidity may come with other symptoms, such as muscle pain, muscle spasms, or reduced mobility. Mild muscle tightness and rigidity is often benign and treatable. But muscle tightness and rigidity that is severe, chronic, or...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Causes Upper Abdominal Pain?

Pain in the upper abdomen could be a sign of a wide range of health issues. Other symptoms and triggers need to be considered to help determine the cause and whether it warrants a trip to your doctor. There are several organs in the upper abdomen. Knowing which organ or...
RelationshipsPosted by
WDBO

The pandemic is causing your kids to get fat, we’re told

Childhood obesity is on the rise in the United States -- and parents have the pandemic to thank for it, health officials say. Since the pandemic began, the number of overweight children have increased across the board, with a 25 percent increase in Hispanic children, a 24 percent rise in African American kids, an 18 percent jump in White juveniles and a 6 percent increase in Asians, says Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

5 Simple Ways to Fight Back-to-School Germs

Kids seem to become walking petri dishes for germs the moment they step inside the classroom, not to mention we’re worried about them getting sick with the rise of the Delta variant during the COVID-19 pandemic. So what’s a paranoid parent to do? Follow our tips for keeping sickness away this fall.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

6 Tips for No-Stress School Mornings

Mornings can be hard. Popular parenting humorist @LurkatHomeMom once tweeted: “90% of parenting is just walking around yelling, `WHERE ARE YOUR SHOES? WE’RE ALREADY LATE! FIND YOUR SHOES!’”. Here is how to make it happen at your house. Focus on you first. Eirene Heidelberger, mom of three and president and...
Healthtodaysparent.com

Can headphones really cause hearing loss in kids?

Between online schooling, downtime gaming and binge watching Netflix, many kids have spent much of the past year with an added artificial appendage: headphones or buds plastered to their ears. Which makes many parents wonder if headphones can cause permanent hearing damage. The answer is, yes and no. “Headphones are...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Causes Allergy Flare-ups?

During spring and summer, allergies can flare up and make you miserable, causing sneezing, runny nose, and red, itchy eyes. Allergy or hypersensitivity is an exaggerated response of the immune system against certain substances that are otherwise harmless. In people with allergies, the immune system fights these allergens by releasing chemicals and cellular toxins. 7 common causes of allergy triggers are:
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

What May Be Causing Pimples on Your Elbow

Pimples can show up anywhere on the body, including the elbows. This is a common occurrence that usually is not serious and shouldn't cause concern. This article will cover what may be causing pimples on your elbows. Causes. Acne. Acne is a skin condition that causes pimples. When a pimple...
Kidsphysiciansweekly.com

Consequences of child maltreatment: A glimpse at stress and sleep.

The present study goal was to provide further information on the association of maltreatment experiences in childhood (CM) and impaired sleep taking the hyperarousal theory of insomnia and stress reaction into account. In all, 62 participants took part in the study. CM history (Childhood Trauma Questionnaire) and subjective sleep quality (Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index) were assessed before study commencement. In addition, participants wore an actigraph for 6-7 consecutive nights and completed a sleep log during this time. After 3-4 days, the participants took part in a laboratory stress paradigm (Maastricht Acute Stress Test) with 29 participants in the experimental and 31 in the control condition. Saliva cortisol samples were taken before and after the experiment and heart rate variability was assessed. CM was positively correlated with impaired subjectively assessed sleep in adulthood. The stress manipulation led to heightened subjective and physiological stress. Although lower cortisol changes after and lower mean heart rate values during the stress induction were found in the CM group, the differences were not statistically significant. There was no observable sleep reactivity on the stress induction. Stress and CM appear to have long-term effects on subjective sleep. Acute social stress does not directly worsen sleep quality, neither in participants with nor without a history of CM. However, the association underlines the importance of prevention and intervention. When treating sleep impairments, potential CM experiences should be taken into account.
Relationshipscountry1037fm.com

What’s For Dinner? Study Finds Dinnertime Causes Stress For Parents

Do you shutter every time your kids or significant other asks “what’s for dinner?”. If so you’re not alone. A new study conducted by Banza, looks at what causes the dinnertime stress for parents. According to the study, nearly 90% of parents say something causes them stress around dinner. This can be picky eaters, pressure to prepare healthy meals, clean up, cooking, and just finding time to sit down as a family. 1 in 3 parents say that they question “what’s for dinner” is stressful. And I can understand, I don’t have kids and just figuring out what to eat for myself can be difficult!
Relationshipsreverejournal.com

Not All Parents Know What’s Best for Their Kids

The executive order signed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida banning local school boards from requiring students to wear masks in schools in that state rates as one of the most reprehensible actions of any public official since the pandemic began. Thanks to DeSantis’s lack of leadership and...
SeafoodMedicineNet.com

What Causes Scombroid Fish Poisoning?

Scombroid poisoning (scombroid food poisoning or scombroid) is a foodborne illness that is typically caused by consuming spoiled fish, which contains a chemical called histidine. Bacteria can multiply in fish when stored at warm temperatures (59°F) and turn histidine into scombrotoxin (histamine). Histamine is responsible for the symptoms of scombroid poisoning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy