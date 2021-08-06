Cancel
Retirees with annuities have more fun

By Brett Arends
Reassurance that they won't outlive their savings lets retirees open up their wallets and have a good time, a new report reveals

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

Related
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Fill Your Retirement Income Gaps – and Then Some

I have some friends who developed a wonderful estate plan for their kids that involves the purchase of a large survivorship life insurance policy. However, because of today’s lower interest rates, the projected premiums on their policy have increased significantly. That means some of the money they were putting into a 529 plan might have to be diverted to pay those rising premiums.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Survey says: Retirees wish they’d saved more. Will you be in the same boat?

In September 2000, the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) with the Retirement Security Research Center (RSRC) surveyed 2,000 individuals, aged 62 to 75. Of these individuals, 97% reported being retired (80% reported that their spouses were retired). According to the study, households fit into the following categories:. High annual household...
Income TaxSuffolk News-Herald

Tax efficiency in retirement

Will you pay higher taxes in retirement? Do you have a 401(k) or a traditional IRA? If so, you will receive income from both after age 72. However, if you have saved and invested much of your life, you may also end up retiring at a higher marginal tax rate than your current one. In fact, the income alone resulting from a Required Minimum Distribution could push you into a higher tax bracket.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

What Is a Good Retirement Income?

You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one breaks down what a nest egg should look like. Your needs are unique, and no two retirement incomes are exactly the same. Social Security will support you but only so far. That’s why you should work on saving enough funds to match your specific goals. Here’s how to take into consideration factors that determine your own good retirement income.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

The Many Benefits of Annuities Might Surprise You

Annuities date back thousands of years to the Roman Empire. In fact, the word annuity is derived from the Latin annua, meaning “annual payment”, and was used to describe the money paid to soldiers for their years of service. Benjamin Franklin included annuities for the cities of Philadelphia and Boston in his will. (The Boston annuity endured until 1993 when lawmakers voted to use the lump sum that remained.) In 2007, then Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disclosed that his largest financial assets are annuities.
Economysouthfloridareporter.com

16 Practical Money Skills to Master Before Retirement

Everyone wants to enjoy a comfortable retirement, but unfortunately, this goal feels out of reach for most people. Individuals approaching retirement can increase their chances of financial stability by working to master practical skills that will be essential once the working years are in the rearview mirror. According to a...
Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

October COLA reveal will jolt many retirees

The January cost-of-living adjustment for federal, military, and Social Security retirees is expected to be between 5% and 6%. That is much, much bigger than the 1.3% retirees got in January 2021. And it could easily top the last big COLA of 5.8% most retirees got in 2009, as the nation was emerging from a relatively brief but deep recession.
Personal FinancePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How to have a retirement worth saving for

Most advice about retirement planning focuses on how to save enough money to replace your paycheck. But work provides us with a lot more than income. Many of us get a sense of meaning, accomplishment and even identity from what we do. Work also provides social connections and a structure for our days.
Income TaxStar-Tribune

Retirees: Social Security Benefits Are Replacing Less Income

Social Security benefits aren't an adequate source of retirement income without additional savings to support you. There's a simple reason for that: They replace a pretty small percentage of your pre-retirement earnings. Unfortunately, that percentage is rapidly shrinking. According to the Center for Retirement Research, Social Security replaced about 41%...
EconomyFOXBusiness

4 unexpected sources of retirement income

Many Americans reach retirement with far too little money saved. That can be a big problem. Social Security alone can't support you. So if you don't have a hefty nest egg, you might need to look for alternative income sources. Here are four out-of-the-box ideas that could provide some unexpected...
Small Businessatlanticcitynews.net

Financial Options Retirees Have That They May Not Know About

Once you retire, the goal is to live the rest of your life without worrying about money and living out those dreams you put off when you were younger. It is meant to be the most peaceful period of your life. Often times, this also means that you can become bored or need more than your monthly allowance to fund new adventures. There are quite a lot of financial options open to everyone these days, and some of those options are only available for retired people.
EconomyValueWalk

Is An Annuity A Passive Income?

Warren Buffet once said, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” And, the Oracle of Omaha isn’t exactly wrong. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2019 that 8.3 million Americans worked multiple jobs. And, 49.4 percent of married-couple families included both spouses working. The reason? Well, according to a 2020 Sage study, this is “due to inflationary pressures in product markets including rising housing prices and child care costs coupled with relatively flat wage trends.”

