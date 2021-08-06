Cancel
Energy Report

Black Hills Pioneer
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators on Wednesday ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines from a summer house that belongs to a family in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Public Service Commission voted 3-0 to require that Minnesota Power remove the turbine...

Economy
Politics
Industry
Energy Industryknoxfocus.com

Clean Energy and China’s Sleight of Hand

There may be a force that could lead to a breaking up of the United States that is not due to a constitutional crisis provoked by the Federal government (see my article on HR 1). That would be the mandating of renewables to power electric vehicles. Somehow, the governor of California was able to unilaterally impose via executive order banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. I presume this applies to motorcycles and trucks. Given present technology, this would severely damage long haul trucking and the RV industry. There is considerable doubt as to whether the California power grid with its rolling blackouts will be able to provide the energy necessary for 100 percent electric cars using 100 percent “renewable” energy. Given the resistance that exists against windmills and acres of solar panels, it will be interesting to see whether the power companies will have to resort to nuclear and even coal-fired plants.
Industrynewsdakota.com

Ag, Biofuel, Call for DOE Analysis of Sustainable Aviation fuel Tax Credits

(NAFB) – Biofuel and agriculture groups call on lawmakers to provide an accountable life cycle analysis for sustainable aviation fuel tax credits. In an effort to decarbonize transportation and reduce aviation emissions, Congress is considering new legislation to establish a tax credit to promote and develop robust domestic sustainable aviation fuel production.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

A solar settlement for the good of the grid

Getting electricity customer-generators the compensation they deserve has been a battle in many states. Could a settlement between the utility and solar advocates squash net metering conflict for good?. For this episode of the Local Energy Rules podcast, host John Farrell speaks with Thad Culley, Senior Regional Director of the...
defenders.org

Renewable Energy and Wildlife Can Coexist, and They Must

Renewable energy is an urgently needed and economically viable solution to fight climate change. As the United States and other countries worldwide turn to renewable sources to reduce emissions and move away from fossil fuels, policymakers must consider the impact of renewable energy development on wildlife. The two can coexist – and they must- but it takes prior planning and an understanding of the needs of wildlife that depend on the places renewable energy developers are focused on.
TheStreet

Duke Energy Reports Second-quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report has posted its second-quarter 2021 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors. Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief...
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

CenterPoint Energy reports $251 million profit in second quarter

CenterPoint Energy said Thursday it made a profit in the second quarter of 2021 as the economy bounces back from the pandemic. The utility, which has 2.6 million electric customers and 1.1 million gas customers in the Houston area, reported a $251 million profit in the second three months of the year, compared with a $105 million profit during the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.74 billion in the period from $1.58 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
Energy IndustryKPVI Newschannel 6

State above average on renewable energy development, industry report says

Last year, renewable energy development broke records in Wyoming — and nationwide. A total of 26,490 megawatts of clean energy capacity were added to the U.S. electric grid in 2020, including 16,836 megawatts of wind power, 8,894 megawatts of utility-scale solar and 760 megawatts of battery storage, according to a report published last week by the American Clean Power Association.
Financial Reportspower-technology.com

WEC Energy reports net increase in second-quarter income

US-based energy company WEC Energy Group has reported a net income of $276m, or $0.87 for each share, in the second quarter of this year. This is an increase from $241.6m, or $0.76 for each share, in the same quarter of last year. During the first six months of this...
Healthwxpr.org

Report: High Energy Burdens Affect MI Health, Quality of Life

High utility costs are a major burden for Michigan's low-income residents, and a new study says they have an impact on their health, too. Energy bills were one of the main reasons for 'Michigan 211' calls, even pre-pandemic - and since March 2020, the helpline has received more than 68,000 requests for help paying utility bills.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Report: Clean energy deployment needs massive speed boost

CLEAN ENERGY: The U.S. needs to rapidly speed its pace of clean energy deployment to reach net zero emissions by 2050, on the order of installing 800 MW of additional generation each week over 2020 levels, a new report shows. (Bloomberg) ALSO:. • The solar industry is facing an unprecedented...
The Hill

The Hill's Sustainability Report — Presented by NextEra Energy — Sustainability-themed Olympics may trash 13,000 air conditioners

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. The Tokyo Olympics staff has been touting sustainability initiatives by resurrecting recycled smartphones as medals and using construction waste for the Olympic torch. But plenty of waste remains:...
Livermore, CASFGate

SF Bay Area NIMBYs reportedly in favor of green energy oppose solar farm in their backyard

A group of ranchers, farmers and environmentalists are fighting plans to build the largest solar plant in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to Bloomberg, one of these opponents, Chris O’Brien, says he is in favor of green energy, and even uses solar panels on his own ranch. But when he learned of plans for the Aramis Renewable Energy Project, which would cover about 350 acres next door to his property in Livermore, he resolved to fight it. He didn't want to see the rural landscape spoiled.
Energy IndustryAugusta Free Press

Dominion Energy sets ambitious carbon-reduction vehicle goals

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dominion Energy today announced a suite of carbon-reduction goals that will transform the fleet of more than 8,600 vehicles that serves millions of customers across 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help Dominion Energy achieve its goal of net zero carbon...

