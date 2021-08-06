Pursuit leads to crash, arrest

BELLE FOURCHE — A Rapid City woman led police on a high-speed pursuit along Highway 34 from Whitewood to Belle Fourche before crashing her vehicle at the north end of town. Paul Witcraft, chief of the Whitewood Police Department, said that officer Shaina Carbone was assisting the South Dakota Highway Patrol on a traffic stop when, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Tayler Asbjeld, approximately 23 years old, drove by but allegedly failed to move over as required by state law.