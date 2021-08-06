‘It’s been a while since we’ve had this many vacancies’: Education is one category where the July jobs report still gets a tough grade

Dave Ferguson and Dana Carvey By IFC Films/Everett Collection NEXT AVENUE. This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org . We’ve all seen how Olympic gymnast extraordinaire Simone Biles has been struggling with mental health issues, causing her to drop out of events at the games and performing the work she loves. Financial therapist Joyce Marter, author of the intriguing new book “The Financial Mindset Fix,” says our mental health is directly related to our financial health, too.