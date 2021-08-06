Columbia woman fails to yield, hit by oncoming freightliner in Audrain County Thursday

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. — An Audrain County accident injured a Columbia woman Thursday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Leah A. Cohn, 59, of Columbia, was driving a Honda Insight southbound on Missouri Route 15, at Highway CC, around 9:35 a.m. Thursday. She failed to yield to a southbound Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Kevin D. Phillips, 54, of Thompson, when it struck the driver’s side of her car. Cohn was transported by Audrain Ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries.