The chip shortage has had a few strange effects on the automotive industry. With fewer new vehicles rolling off assembly lines, many consumers are turning to the used market. These inventory shortages have driven up the price of both new and used vehicles – making it much more difficult to get a good deal on a daily driver. This scenario has some motorists paying for costly repairs on their existing vehicle that they never would have previously – as well-known YouTube mechanic Car Wizard explained in a recent video featuring a customer’s worn-out 2015 GMC Acadia.