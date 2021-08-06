Cancel
Kids' Audio Company Tumble Media Signs With ICM

By Peter White
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Tumble Media , the kids’ audio company behind series such as Yoga Kids Adventure , has signed with ICM .

It is the latest podcasting deal for the agency, which has been ramping up its audio business recently under Director of Podcast Initiatives Caroline Edwards.

Edwards previously told Deadline that she sees much opportunity in the children’s audio space.

The company was set up in 2015 and is led by CEO Lindsay Patterson with a mission to inspire curiosity and discovery through accessible audio storytelling with a focus on education.

Its flagship podcast is Tumble Science Podcast for Kids , one of the earliest shows to specifically target children and their families. It won the 2019 AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Gold Award in Children’s Science News.

The company also recently launched Yoga Kids Adventure , the first ever yoga podcast just for kids. The podcast is hosted by yoga teacher Kathryn Mercer, who works with kids aged between three and seven.

Tumble Media joins recent signings ABF Creative, the podcast company behind children’s podcast African Folktales , and Shaniqua McClendon, political director at Pod Save America producer Crooked Media.

Other recent podcast deals include Ariel Ramchandani’s No Place Like Home , about the heist of Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers, John Stamos’ The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra for Wondery and Alan Cummings’ Hot White Heist for Audible.

Deadline

Deadline

