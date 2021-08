An oil trader won the right to temporarily keep importing fuels into Mexico after the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador didn’t renew its import licenses. Novum Energy, based in the British Virgin Islands, can keep importing gasoline and diesel from the U.S. into the Latin American nation, a federal court in Mexico ruled on Monday. The injunctive relief for the company’s Mexican subsidiary suspends the effects of the decision by the Energy Ministry to not renew Novum’s licenses, according to the court decision.